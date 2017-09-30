South Carolina wide receiver Terry Googer (6) gives a thumbs up to the crowd as he is carted off the field during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies.
South Carolina wide receiver Terry Googer (6) gives a thumbs up to the crowd as he is carted off the field during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies. Jerome Miron USA TODAY Sports
USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina’s Terry Googer injured against Texas A&M

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 30, 2017 8:23 PM

South Carolina junior wide receiver Terry Googer was injured Saturday in the Gamecocks’ game at Texas A&M.

He was hurt on special teams during the first quarter as he fell to the ground making a block. It was not immediately clear what the injury was, but his helmet, pads and jersey were removed and he was placed on a stretcher and taken out of Kyle Field on a cart.

Googer did show a thumbs up as he left the field, and South Carolina later reported that he had movement in all of his extremities.

“He took a pretty good shot,” coach Will Muschamp said on SEC Network at halftime. “He’s going to be fine. He’s fine at the hospital.”

Googer was transported via ambulance to nearby Baylor Scott and White Medical Center for further evaluation, according to SEC Network.

He is from Atlanta.

