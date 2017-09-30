South Carolina’s Terry Googer injured against Texas A&M

South Carolina junior wide receiver Terry Googer was injured Saturday in the Gamecocks’ game at Texas A&M.
He was hurt on special teams during the first quarter as he fell to the ground making a block. It was not immediately clear what the injury was, but his helmet, pads and jersey were removed and he was placed on a stretcher and taken out of Kyle Field on a cart.
Googer did show a thumbs up as he left the field, and South Carolina later reported that he had movement in all of his extremities.
“He took a pretty good shot,” coach Will Muschamp said on SEC Network at halftime. “He’s going to be fine. He’s fine at the hospital.”
Googer was transported via ambulance to nearby Baylor Scott and White Medical Center for further evaluation, according to SEC Network.
He is from Atlanta.
Please keep Terry Googer in your thoughts and prayers. We will provide more information when available.— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 1, 2017
Prayers up for my boy @D1MANOS— Gerald Dixon Jr. (@DixonJr92) October 1, 2017
South Carolina's Terry Googer bravely gives a thumbs up to the crowd as he's carted off the field.— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 1, 2017
Our prayers are with him. pic.twitter.com/hOucgxLfWS
Encouraging news, @GamecockFB Terry Googer gives a thumbs up as he's carted off on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/zrgJjB1JJW— Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) October 1, 2017
