Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

Thumbs Up
The big play passes
The Gamecocks were able to sling it around with six passes of 21 yards or more. That included a 45-yard touchdown pass to Shi Smith, USC’s second-longest pass of the season.
First-half defense
USC’s defense bent a few times, but the group created some negative plays and held the Aggies to 4.1 yards a play.
Googer’s health
It was a scary moment when he went down and had to be taken to the hospital. But he was able to return to the stadium before game’s end.
Another special teams takeaway
USC recovered a muffed Texas A&M punt. It was South Carolina’s ninth takeaway of the season.
Thumbs down
Offensive consistency
South Carolina got some big passes and one long run, and for that, they could only average 5 yards per play. That included 9 total yards in the final quarter.
Corralling Mond
When the Gamecocks could keep things in front of them and prevent Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond from getting into space, they got stops. That didn’t hold in the second half, as he ran for 95 yards, converting more than a few first downs.
The ground game
The sacks skewed the stats, but Ty’Son Williams averaged 3 yards per carry outside his 34-yard run. The rest of the backs had minus-4 yards on three carries.
Pass protection
Things didn’t go well early and got real bad late. Jake Bentley went down seven times, losing 56 yard, and had to escape more than a few other sacks along the way.
Ben Breiner
