Gamecocks pile up points, rip Razorbacks

A week ago, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said his defense couldn’t be perfect.
Saturday against Arkansas, it was close. The Gamecocks defense almost outscored the Razorbacks by itself in a 48-22 South Carolina victory in front of 79,416 fans at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The win, which featured three defensive touchdowns by South Carolina, stopped a two-game SEC losing streak for the Gamecocks (4-2, 2-2 SEC). Arkansas, which had been on a two-game winning streak in this series, fell to 2-3 and 0-3 in the conference.
Linebacker Skai Moore scored on a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown, and linebacker T.J. Brunson picked up an Austin Allen fumble and raced 73 yards for another defensive score, both coming in the third quarter. Cornerback Keisean Nixon joined the fun in the fourth quarter, intercepting Arkansas backup quarterback Cole Kelley and racing 45 yards for a score. It marked the first time the Gamecocks have scored multiple defensive touchdowns in a game since 2011 against Georgia.
The game marked the most points scored by the Gamecocks since a 48-34 win over Vanderbilt in 2014.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back Rico Dowdle got the start and led all rushers with 61 yards on 11 carries, and tight end Hayden Hurst was the game’s leading receiver with two catches for 76 yards.
The game was tied 10-10 with one minute left in the first half, but the Gamecocks scored the next 31 points to put the game away.
The teams traded field goals in the first quarter, and South Carolina took a 10-3 lead with 14:15 left in the second quarter on a 62-yard pass from Bentley to tight end Hayden Hurst. Arkansas tied the game 10-10 on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Austin Allen to Jordan Jones. The Gamecocks took a 17-10 lead into the halftime locker room thanks to a 1:54, 69-yard drive that was capped by an 18-yard pass from Bentley to Bryan Edwards.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Sophomore D.J. Wonnum was a one-man wrecking crew early. Wonnum finished with four tackles, including one for a loss, one quarterback hurry and two pass breakups and seemed to be involved in every big defensive play when the game was close.
Play of the game: The final offensive play of the first half was a doozy as Bentley lofted a fade pass to the back corner of the end zone and sophomore wide receiver Bryan Edwards made a leaping grab before getting one knee down inbounds as he fell to the turf. The 18-yard score put the Gamecocks ahead 17-10.
Stat of the game: Bentley started 5-of-15 passing before heating up and finishing 16-of-31 with a passer rating of 137.5.
OBSERVATIONS
Hurst helping: Junior tight end Hayden Hurst became the third South Carolina tight end ever to surpass 1,000 career yards in receiving when he hauled in a 62-yard touchdown in the first half. It was the longest touchdown of Hurst’s career and gave him 1,005 career yards. He finished with two catches for 76 yards.
OL instability: As expected South Carolina was without Zack Bailey (ankle), Cory Helms (ankle) and Malik Young (ankle) on the offensive line. D.J. Park got the start at right tackle. He was replaced in the first half by Blake Camper but returned to the spot later in the half. The Gamecocks have now used nine offensive linemen due to injuries and ineffectiveness this season.
Field goal follies: The Gamecocks continue to leave points on the field in the kicking game. Freshman Parker White, who entered the game 2-for-7, was 1-for-3 in the first half. White hit from a career-long 33 yards but missed two 49-yard attempts. Those misses made South Carolina 4-of-13 on field goals this season. White later hit a 29-yarder to put the Gamecocks ahead 20-10 in the third quarter.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina at Tennessee
When: 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14
Where: Knoxville, Tenn., Neyland Stadium
TV: SEC Network
