USC Gamecocks Football

Look: Snoop Dogg shouts out Gamecocks newcomer

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 08, 2017 7:59 PM

Keisean Nixon scored a touchdown Saturday on an interception return in South Carolina’s win over Arkansas.

On Sunday, he received a social media shout-out from rapper (and relative) Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg is Nixon’s uncle. The USC junior defensive back participated in Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Youth Football League in his younger years.

Nixon played his most significant snaps of the season Saturday.

He is from Compton, Calif., and attended Arizona Western College before transferring to the East Coast. Before enrolling at USC, he had a chat with Snoop Dogg.

The message: “Do it big and do it for the coast. Put on for my city, but really just stay focused and just be another SYFL legend.”

