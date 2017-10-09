Look: Progress update on USC’s football ops building

South Carolina released the following video Monday showing progress on its football operations building.
Progress on AND off the field #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/0hFjtd4nX5— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 9, 2017
The $50 million project is on track to be completed in 2018, and coach Will Muschamp has referred to it as a key step for South Carolina football.
The building will be next to the team’s indoor facility and will include a weight room, room for water treatments, coaches’ offices, player and team meeting rooms, a dining area and a social media center.
“It’s a one-stop shop,” Muschamp said this past summer. “At the end of the day, when you bring a young man and his family to campus, people want simple. They want to see, ‘This is where my son is going to sleep. This is where my son is going to study. And this is where he’s going to get developed as a football player.’ They don’t like fracture. They don’t like complicated. As of right now, we’re a little complicated.
“It’s going to be exciting to have everything under one roof.”
