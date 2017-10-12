Tennessee receiver trash talks Gamecocks corner on Twitter

South Carolina cornerback Rashad Fenton has quietly grown into one of the better cover men in the SEC.
He hasn’t given up a touchdown this season. He’s broken up three passes and made 23 tackles. Opponents don’t often target him and don’t find a lot of success when they do.
As such, the school’s video staff (and some fans) gave him a top signifier for a cornerback: Fenton Island.
Book your trip to Fenton Island today! pic.twitter.com/ZrglaiTZD4— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 10, 2017
But one Tennessee pass catcher sent a little snark back.
I just spent 30 mins trying to book a flight to “Fenton island” no air line recognized that destination I guess it doesn’t exist♂️♂️— Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) October 12, 2017
https://t.co/QrdUJ43K1I in case you don’t get it— Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) October 12, 2017
That would be Tyler Byrd, a sophomore and former four-star prospect. Byrd had 209 receiving yards on 15 catches as the team’s No. 6 pass catcher last season. He’s got two catches for 21 yards and touchdown this season, in part because the Volunteers have had major issues at quarterback.
And the Gamecock didn’t take it quietly.
Dude got two more catches than me and I haven't even played offense this year https://t.co/fUrFtPmreU— Terry Googer (@D1MANOS) October 12, 2017
Tried last year and it was cancelled pic.twitter.com/fcQVeQgBmT— Bryson Allen-Wms (@B_Quatro4) October 12, 2017
