More Videos

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 1:06

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

Pause
Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

  • Storylines for South Carolina DBs in 2017

    South Carolina Gamecocks football returns the likes of Jamarcus King, Chris Lammons, Steven Montac, Rashad Fenton and DJ Smith in 2017.

South Carolina Gamecocks football returns the likes of Jamarcus King, Chris Lammons, Steven Montac, Rashad Fenton and DJ Smith in 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks football returns the likes of Jamarcus King, Chris Lammons, Steven Montac, Rashad Fenton and DJ Smith in 2017.

USC Gamecocks Football

Tennessee receiver trash talks Gamecocks corner on Twitter

By Posted Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 12, 2017 11:42 AM

South Carolina cornerback Rashad Fenton has quietly grown into one of the better cover men in the SEC.

He hasn’t given up a touchdown this season. He’s broken up three passes and made 23 tackles. Opponents don’t often target him and don’t find a lot of success when they do.

As such, the school’s video staff (and some fans) gave him a top signifier for a cornerback: Fenton Island.

But one Tennessee pass catcher sent a little snark back.

That would be Tyler Byrd, a sophomore and former four-star prospect. Byrd had 209 receiving yards on 15 catches as the team’s No. 6 pass catcher last season. He’s got two catches for 21 yards and touchdown this season, in part because the Volunteers have had major issues at quarterback.

And the Gamecock didn’t take it quietly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 1:06

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

Pause
Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

  • Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

    Why South Carolina Gamecocks DB Steven Montac was frustrated watching his Gamecocks teammates early this season.

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

View More Video