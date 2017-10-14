Rico Dowdle goes to South Carolina locker room with ankle injury, returns on crutches

South Carolina football’s second-leading running back on the season, sophomore Rico Dowdle, left the Gamecocks’ sideline and went to the locker room with an ankle injury, according to the Associated Press.
South Carolina RB Rico Dowdle has carted into locker room area. He's the second-leading rusher for #Gamecocks. #tennessee #vols #sec— Steve Megargee (@stevemegargee) October 14, 2017
Dowdle was one of three Gamecocks who went down with injuries in the first quarter, including wide receiver Bryan Edwards and defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth.
Dowdle later returned to the Gamecocks sidelines on crutches, wearing street clothes with his ankle taped.
Taylor Stallworth the third Gamecock injured/shaken up. It's still the first quarter.— GoGamecocks (@gogamecocks) October 14, 2017
The Gamecocks entered Saturday’s game missing three of its starting offensive lineman and its star wide receiver, Deebo Samuel.
