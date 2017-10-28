More Videos

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the Gamecocks win over Vanderbilt.

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina sinks Vanderbilt

By Josh Kendall

October 28, 2017 7:46 PM

South Carolina’s Will Muschamp can now judge his team’s bye week a success.

The Gamecocks coach said this week he judged how effective a midseason break was by the outcome of the next game, which was this: South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 34-27 in front of 78,992 fans in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was the Gamecocks’ third straight conference win and ninth straight win over the Commodores (3-5, 0-5). South Carolina (6-2, 4-2) now has matched last year’s overall win total and surpassed its best conference win total since 2013. The Gamecocks are alone in second place in the SEC East and became bowl eligible with the victory.

South Carolina’s offense posted a season high in points. As a team, the Gamecocks had more against N.C. State, Missouri and Arkansas, but those totals were boosted by special teams and defensive scores.

The Gamecocks led 24-13 at halftime and had a 34-20 lead after Parker White hit a 39-yard field goal with 9:42 left in the game but still had to stop Vanderbilt one final time, on a drive that started at the Commodores 33-yard line with 2:48 left. The drive ended at South Carolina’s 40-yard line with a failed fourth down conversion attempt with 1:10 remaining.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Sophomore running back A.J. Turner had a career-high 121 rushing yards on 15 carries and became the first Gamecock to surpass 100 yards on the ground this year. He also scored his second touchdown of the season.

Play of the game: Freshman wide receiver Shi Smith got his first career touchdown with a 36-yard catch in the second quarter that extended the Gamecocks lead to 21-13. Smith got wide open on a double move and raced into the right corner of the end zone.

Stat of the game: The Gamecocks had a season-high 213 rushing yards and even got two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Jake Bentley, who did not have a rushing touchdown in the first 14 games of his career. Vanderbilt entered the game with the worst rushing defense in the SEC.

    South Carolina Gamecocks football celebrates Vanderbilt win on Saturday night.

OBSERVATIONS

Sack attack squashed: One game after sacking Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano seven times, South Carolina did not record a sack against the Commodores.

Dumb penalties: Vanderbilt contributed mightily to its own demise with penalties. The Commodores were flagged nine times for 90 yards in the first half alone and many of them came to crucial times, including a blatant personal foul against USC punter Joseph Charlton that extended a Gamecocks touchdown drive. Commodores cornerback Zaire Jones and linebacker Charles Wright both were ejected for targeting in the first half. Jones for a hit on Bryan Edwards, and Wright for a hit on Jake Bentley.

Welcome back: As expected, the regular right side of South Carolina’s offensive line returned from injury. Right tackle Zack Bailey played for the first time since suffering an ankle injury on Sept. 16 against Kentucky. Right guard Cory Helms played for the first time since suffering an ankle injury Sept. 23 against La. Tech. Both started the game, pushing Donell Stanley back to left guard. Alan Knott remained at center, and Dennis Daley started at left guard. However, Helms didn’t finish the game. He left in the first half after suffering what appeared to be a leg injury and was replaced by Sadarius Hutcherson.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina at Georgia

When: Saturday, Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Athens, Ga.

TV: CBS

    South Carolina's Jake Bentley, Will Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the Gamecocks win over Vanderbilt.

