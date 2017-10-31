Is Jadeveon Clowney’s Halloween costume a shot at fellow USC alum Bob McNair?

Did Jadeveon Clowney just take a shot at his boss and fellow University of South Carolina alum Bob McNair?
Less than a week after comments made by the Houston Texans owner referring to NFL players as “inmates” became public, Clowney made an interesting costume choice for the team’s Halloween party.
Clowney posted a video to Instagram that shows the Texans star defensive lineman wearing an orange jumpsuit at the team’s Halloween party.
Jadeveon Clowney dressed up as an inmate for Halloween, likely a shot at recent comments made by the Texans owner. pic.twitter.com/BkGrerWxTt— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 31, 2017
An orange jumpsuit that could be confused with a prison uniform.
The Texans deny that Clowney was making a statement or criticizing McNair, a 1958 USC grad.
Texans’ senior director of communications Amy Palcic told told the Houston Chronicle Tuesday morning that Clowney said there “was no hidden meaning behind his Halloween costume.
“He was not taking a ‘shot’ at anyone. It was just that – a costume at a Halloween party.”
Houston Texans star Jadeveon Clowney speaks out about his orange jumpsuit Halloween costume… https://t.co/IYA6bbDpKW pic.twitter.com/00WUNRv3Bk— Houston Informer (@houstoninformer) October 31, 2017
McNair said “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” during a meeting of NFL owners about players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.
After the comments were made public, creating an uproar among NFL players and the public, McNair issued two apologies.
“I know they were upset,” McNair said to the Houston Chronicle Saturday. “I wanted to answer their questions. I told them if I had it to do over again I wouldn’t use that expression.”
Although McNair met with Houston players on Saturday, more than 30 Texans players took a knee in protest during the playing of the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Clowney was among the players who took a knee. It didn’t deter him from having one of his best games of the season. The Rock Hill native had four tackles, two for a loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.
The former Gamecocks star is one of several prominent South Carolina and Clemson alums are on the Texans’ roster. Former Gamecocks also include Jonathan Joseph and Bruce Ellington.
Houston’s offense is led by former Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver DeAndre Hopkins, while D.J. Reader, Carlos Watkins and Marcus Gilchrist are also on the Texans.
McNair is an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, who is a fierce critic of players kneeling during the anthem, and offered his solution to the issue during a recent visit to South Carolina.
In 2016, McNair donated $4.5 million to Trump and out of all of the NFL owners McNair was the biggest donor to Trump, according to texasmonthly.com.
Jadeveon Clowney wore an orange prison jumpsuit to the Texans’ Halloween party— Jake (@__tryfected__) October 31, 2017
