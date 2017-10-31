Is Jadeveon Clowney’s Halloween costume a shot at fellow USC alum Bob McNair?

More Videos 1:16 What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia? Pause 0:57 Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 1:51 'Brush your teeth physical': How the Gamecocks are preparing for Georgia 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:57 Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 3:30 Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball 0:20 Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 0:49 Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 1:16 SC House takes steps to get customers their money back Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jadeveon Clowney breaks down his basketball game Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com

Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com