More Videos

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia? 1:16

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia?

Pause
Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 0:57

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center

'Brush your teeth physical': How the Gamecocks are preparing for Georgia 1:51

'Brush your teeth physical': How the Gamecocks are preparing for Georgia

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball 3:30

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 0:20

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:49

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense

SC House takes steps to get customers their money back 1:16

SC House takes steps to get customers their money back

  • Jadeveon Clowney breaks down his basketball game

    Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram.

Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com
Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Is Jadeveon Clowney’s Halloween costume a shot at fellow USC alum Bob McNair?

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 31, 2017 3:07 PM

HOUSTON

Did Jadeveon Clowney just take a shot at his boss and fellow University of South Carolina alum Bob McNair?

Less than a week after comments made by the Houston Texans owner referring to NFL players as “inmates” became public, Clowney made an interesting costume choice for the team’s Halloween party.

Clowney posted a video to Instagram that shows the Texans star defensive lineman wearing an orange jumpsuit at the team’s Halloween party.

An orange jumpsuit that could be confused with a prison uniform.

The Texans deny that Clowney was making a statement or criticizing McNair, a 1958 USC grad.

Texans’ senior director of communications Amy Palcic told told the Houston Chronicle Tuesday morning that Clowney said there “was no hidden meaning behind his Halloween costume.

“He was not taking a ‘shot’ at anyone. It was just that – a costume at a Halloween party.”

McNair said “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” during a meeting of NFL owners about players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

After the comments were made public, creating an uproar among NFL players and the public, McNair issued two apologies.

“I know they were upset,” McNair said to the Houston Chronicle Saturday. “I wanted to answer their questions. I told them if I had it to do over again I wouldn’t use that expression.”

Although McNair met with Houston players on Saturday, more than 30 Texans players took a knee in protest during the playing of the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Clowney was among the players who took a knee. It didn’t deter him from having one of his best games of the season. The Rock Hill native had four tackles, two for a loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.

The former Gamecocks star is one of several prominent South Carolina and Clemson alums are on the Texans’ roster. Former Gamecocks also include Jonathan Joseph and Bruce Ellington.

Houston’s offense is led by former Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver DeAndre Hopkins, while D.J. Reader, Carlos Watkins and Marcus Gilchrist are also on the Texans.

McNair is an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, who is a fierce critic of players kneeling during the anthem, and offered his solution to the issue during a recent visit to South Carolina.

In 2016, McNair donated $4.5 million to Trump and out of all of the NFL owners McNair was the biggest donor to Trump, according to texasmonthly.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia? 1:16

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia?

Pause
Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 0:57

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center

'Brush your teeth physical': How the Gamecocks are preparing for Georgia 1:51

'Brush your teeth physical': How the Gamecocks are preparing for Georgia

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball 3:30

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 0:20

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:49

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense

SC House takes steps to get customers their money back 1:16

SC House takes steps to get customers their money back

  • What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

    What South Carolina Gamecocks football players from Georgia, such as DJ Wonnum, want to show the Bulldogs Saturday

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

View More Video