Former Gamecock star Jadeveon Clowney delivers big hit for Texans

Another game, another sack for Jadeveon Clowney.
Even though the former South Carolina Gamecocks superstar was listed on the injury report with an ailing knee, Clowney took the field for the Houston Texans. He delivered a big play against the Indianapolis Colts.
Clowney sacked Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett for an 8-yard loss.
#ClowneyComin pic.twitter.com/xlJ0yZkI98— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 5, 2017
The Colts ended up winning 20-14, the Texans first game without former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Along with the third quarter sack, Clowney had four tackles in the game, including one for loss. His teammate, and fellow Gamecock alum, Jonathan Joseph had four tackles in the game.
Former Clemson defensive lineman Carlos Watkins was also active. The player who helped guide the Tigers to the national championship last season had three tackles, including one for loss.
For the season, Clowney has five sacks and now has 15.5 sacks in his NFL career. He delivered a huge hit in an Oct.29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
PRESSURE & SACK BY JADEVEON CLOWNEY! BOUT TIME! #Texans #Colts pic.twitter.com/2ZLYLXJLKO— House Of Houston (@HouseOfHouston) November 5, 2017
