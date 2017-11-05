More Videos

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia 1:04

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia

Pause
Watch South Carolina men's basketball get Final Four rings 1:28

Watch South Carolina men's basketball get Final Four rings

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia 8:53

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

Top 10 photos South Carolina vs. Georgia 0:50

Top 10 photos South Carolina vs. Georgia

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance 2:08

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance

Move Over PSA 0:32

Move Over PSA

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

  • Jadeveon Clowney breaks down his basketball game

    Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram.

Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com
Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Former Gamecock star Jadeveon Clowney delivers big hit for Texans

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 05, 2017 3:35 PM

HOUSTON

Another game, another sack for Jadeveon Clowney.

Even though the former South Carolina Gamecocks superstar was listed on the injury report with an ailing knee, Clowney took the field for the Houston Texans. He delivered a big play against the Indianapolis Colts.

Clowney sacked Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett for an 8-yard loss.

The Colts ended up winning 20-14, the Texans first game without former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Along with the third quarter sack, Clowney had four tackles in the game, including one for loss. His teammate, and fellow Gamecock alum, Jonathan Joseph had four tackles in the game.

Former Clemson defensive lineman Carlos Watkins was also active. The player who helped guide the Tigers to the national championship last season had three tackles, including one for loss.

For the season, Clowney has five sacks and now has 15.5 sacks in his NFL career. He delivered a huge hit in an Oct.29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia 1:04

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia

Pause
Watch South Carolina men's basketball get Final Four rings 1:28

Watch South Carolina men's basketball get Final Four rings

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia 8:53

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

Top 10 photos South Carolina vs. Georgia 0:50

Top 10 photos South Carolina vs. Georgia

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance 2:08

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance

Move Over PSA 0:32

Move Over PSA

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

  • What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia

    Carson Mason reviews three key takeaways from South Carolina's loss to Georgia.

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia

View More Video