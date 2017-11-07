More Videos

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:26

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Pause
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 0:46

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:01

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Facing Florida’s defense, Jake Bentley says, ‘Whatever it takes’ to get the win

    South Carolina football quarterback Jack Bentley knows it’s not all about passing to win.

South Carolina football quarterback Jack Bentley knows it’s not all about passing to win. tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina football quarterback Jack Bentley knows it’s not all about passing to win. tdominick@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Jake Bentley on Deebo decision: ‘He knew how I felt. I wanted him back’

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 07, 2017 11:58 AM

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley had been in constant conversation with wide receiver Deebo Samuel about his potential future.

So when Samuel announced he will return to USC in 2018, Bentley wasn’t particularly surprised.

But he was pleased.

“He knew how I felt,” Bentley said Tuesday. “I wanted him back. So I kind of had a feeling. It’s definitely big for us to have him back.”

Bentley admitted he hadn’t directly pressed Samuel, not wanting to pester him in a trying time. Samuel had seen his work to come back from a broken leg undone by a separate lower leg injury.

Samuel was looking like one of the top play-makers in the country for the first three games, with 250 receiving yards and six total touchdowns, before a broken bone in his leg sidelined him.

He’s in line to return to a deep receiving group in 2018.

“He’s already talking about throwing in the offseason,” Bentley said, “getting ready to go.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:26

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Pause
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 0:46

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:01

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Facing Florida’s defense, Jake Bentley says, ‘Whatever it takes’ to get the win

    South Carolina football quarterback Jack Bentley knows it’s not all about passing to win.

Facing Florida’s defense, Jake Bentley says, ‘Whatever it takes’ to get the win

View More Video