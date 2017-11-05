More Videos

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia

Frank Martin thanks fans for time, passion, money

Frank Martin thanks fans for time, passion, money

Deebo Samuel leads USC in Gamecock Walk

Deebo Samuel leads USC in Gamecock Walk

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over NC State

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Top 10 photos South Carolina vs. Georgia

Top 10 photos South Carolina vs. Georgia

    Injured receiver Deebo Samuel leads the South Carolina football team in the Gamecock Walk ahead of the game vs. Louisiana Tech.

Injured receiver Deebo Samuel leads the South Carolina football team in the Gamecock Walk ahead of the game vs. Louisiana Tech. dmclemore@thestate.com
Injured receiver Deebo Samuel leads the South Carolina football team in the Gamecock Walk ahead of the game vs. Louisiana Tech. dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Deebo Samuel note to Gamecocks fans: ‘We got one more ride’

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 05, 2017 8:14 PM

After news broke South Carolina football wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be out for the season, he tweeted out a note announcing he will return for USC for the 2018 season.

Many expected he would forgo his final year of eligibility and go to the NFL Draft. The fourth-year junior sat with seniors at the team’s preseason picture day.

Samuel suffered a broken leg in the third game of the season, and sprained his foot last week while rehabbing his original injury.

Sameul had 15 catches for 250 yards and three touchdowns, two kickoff return touchdowns and a rushing touchdown before his first injury.

