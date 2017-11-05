Deebo Samuel note to Gamecocks fans: ‘We got one more ride’

After news broke South Carolina football wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be out for the season, he tweeted out a note announcing he will return for USC for the 2018 season.
I️ love y’all #GamecockNation❤️ pic.twitter.com/BxSGLpOwCP— UnoCaptain‼️❌ (@Uno_Captain) November 6, 2017
Many expected he would forgo his final year of eligibility and go to the NFL Draft. The fourth-year junior sat with seniors at the team’s preseason picture day.
Samuel suffered a broken leg in the third game of the season, and sprained his foot last week while rehabbing his original injury.
Sameul had 15 catches for 250 yards and three touchdowns, two kickoff return touchdowns and a rushing touchdown before his first injury.
