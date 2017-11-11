More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

When music plays, expect USC defenders to break out their moves

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 11, 2017 6:19 PM

Each time South Carolina’s defense came on the field Saturday against Florida, it usually had to wait.

The offense was breaking its huddles later, two players had to stand by the sideline to match personnel and for the most part they were out on the field, standing in weather that was a bit chilly.

So if the DJ is playing something good, why wouldn’t the guys dance a little while they wait?

“First of all, it was cold, so we had to move somehow,” defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth said.

Fellow tackle Javon Kinlaw took a little credit for it, citing one other reason.

“I saw the (New York) Jets do it,” Kinlaw said. “So I was like, ‘We’ve got to be on that side of it.’ So every time they turn the song on, I got them boys hype, ready to play.

“Getting hyped like that, it makes it a lot easier to play.”

Then Kinlaw explained it got him energized, running around like a dog, but the breed he chose was a Chihuahua. That’s an interesting choice for a big man who was 340 pounds only a few month ago.

Stallworth scoffed a little when he heard that.

“What?” Stallworth said. “You couldn’t say Doberman?”

