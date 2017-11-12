Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II (30) during the first quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC Gamecocks Football

What did Jadeveon Clowney do this week for the Houston Texans? It’s impressive, again

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 12, 2017 5:30 PM

LOS ANGELES

Former South Carolina Gamecocks star Jadeveon Clowney continued his excellent play of late with a great start on Sunday.

In the first half of Houston’s game against Los Angeles, Clowney did a little of everything. That included sacking Rams quarterback Jared Goff on a play where Clowney bull rushed through L.A. tight end Tyler Higbee. It was an 11-yard loss on the play.

In addition to the sack, Clowney had three tackles, all solo and for loss, in addition to a QB hit – all before intermission. He has 10 tackles for loss this season.

Clowney has recorded a sack in the past three games for the Texans. For the season, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has six sacks, 30 tackles and two forced fumbles.

