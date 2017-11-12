What did Jadeveon Clowney do this week for the Houston Texans? It’s impressive, again

Former South Carolina Gamecocks star Jadeveon Clowney continued his excellent play of late with a great start on Sunday.
In the first half of Houston’s game against Los Angeles, Clowney did a little of everything. That included sacking Rams quarterback Jared Goff on a play where Clowney bull rushed through L.A. tight end Tyler Higbee. It was an 11-yard loss on the play.
Look out. #ClowneyComin pic.twitter.com/Jzow5dHQo1— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 12, 2017
In addition to the sack, Clowney had three tackles, all solo and for loss, in addition to a QB hit – all before intermission. He has 10 tackles for loss this season.
Clowney has recorded a sack in the past three games for the Texans. For the season, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has six sacks, 30 tackles and two forced fumbles.
Jadeveon Clowney (@clownejd) defeats the hands of Higbee for the sack! #Texans #HOUvsLAR pic.twitter.com/bHaMKtNcHD— DLineVids (@DLineVids) November 12, 2017
