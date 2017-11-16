More Videos

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer 0:54

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer

Pause
Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks 1:11

USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks

Look inside the $14.5 million library at Midlands Tech 0:57

Look inside the $14.5 million library at Midlands Tech

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway 4:13

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 2:21

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally 1:27

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally

Midlands hoops coaches discuss preseason expectations 1:55

Midlands hoops coaches discuss preseason expectations

  • Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina football vs. Wofford.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina football vs. Wofford. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina football vs. Wofford. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Why South Carolina ranks only 106th in yards per game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 16, 2017 08:55 AM

The number doesn’t look good, that’s for sure.

At the moment, South Carolina’s football team sits at 348.6 yards per game for 2017, which ranks 106th nationally. It’s only that high because of a strong day against Florida. Before that was somewhere past 112th.

This number has caused a great deal of consternation for some in Gamecock nation. Just look at it, outside the top 100 in a number called “total offense.”

But take a closer look, and that number isn’t the whole picture, especially when it comes to inciting rending of garments and calls for firings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If we ask, how does South Carolina’s offense look every play, things change a bit. USC jumps from 106th to 73rd, still not good, but 33 spots better. Factor out the fact most schools have fattened their stats on an FCS opponent (which USC has yet to play), and USC is 65th, right in the middle.

So USC has less of an offense problem, in that each play against FBS teams is more average than abysmal, but instead has a plays/possession problem.

So why’s that?

It’s a collection of factors, starting with USC’s own slower pace. The Gamecocks are, at this point, simply not a quick-snap team. They don’t huddle, but they tend to get to the line and then check with the sideline.

There probably are a few reasons for this. First, the depth in the back seven is so poor, putting the defense in position to play 90 snaps is not ideal. Second, teams that run up to the line and snap it are often going with base run plays, option plays with mobile QBs or RPOs, and USC hasn’t been great at the first two (it’s not ideal to rush into second and 9).

This factors into lowering the number of plays and drives in the average USC game.

Some guessed the Gamecocks’ inability to keep possession was another element, but that’s not really true.

USC ranks 60th nationally in how often drives go three and out, and USC’s third-down offense is 75th in the country, again not great but not in the 100s.

The answer there is on the other side of the ball.

South Carolina’s opponents tend to have long drives, where teams have to work, but ultimately chew up yardage and time. Gamecocks opponents convert 42.3 percent of their third downs, 91st in the country, and that was higher than 45 before facing Florida’s offense.

So South Carolina’s opponents tend to have long, drawn-out drives, and USC isn’t exactly hurrying to the line to snap it, and you have a team whose overall offensive totals will be depressed and defensive totals will be inflated.

According to school stats, USC averages fewer than 11 possessions per game (discounting killing the clock at the end of halves), a pretty slow place in an up-tempo era. USC ranks 76th in points per drive against FBS teams, again not great, but not in that 100s range.

So the final question is, how much does this matter?

On the field, it matters less than one thinks. USC playing slower games puts it in slightly better position to pull upsets and slightly worse position to get upset. Will Muschamp has said many times raw yards per game is not a concern, and while a mildly below-average offense probably is (especially the inability to dominate possession), it’s not a disaster by any stretch, especially considering losing a top running back, top offensive weapon and a stretch of offensive line instability.

It gets a little more complex on the recruiting trail. Prospects like to see high-pace, high-flying offenses with gaudy stats. Those offenses produce more carries and catches, which can be sold to prospective skill players as opportunities to play.

The best takeaway comes down to this, is South Carolina’s offense good-to-great? Nope. It is a group outside the top 100? Not by a longshot.

Gamecocks offense

Number

Rank

Yards per game

348.6

106th

Yards per play

5.6

73rd

Yards per play vs. FBS

5.6

65th

Plays per game

62.3

119th

Points per game

24.8

92nd

Points per drive

2.03

76th

Offensive third-down rate

38.9

75th

Defensive third-down rate

42.3

91st

Percent of drives that go three and out

27.6

60th

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer 0:54

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer

Pause
Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks 1:11

USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks

Look inside the $14.5 million library at Midlands Tech 0:57

Look inside the $14.5 million library at Midlands Tech

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway 4:13

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 2:21

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally 1:27

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally

Midlands hoops coaches discuss preseason expectations 1:55

Midlands hoops coaches discuss preseason expectations

  • Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina football vs. Wofford.

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

View More Video