See construction on the new University of South Carolina's football operations center 0:17

See construction on the new University of South Carolina's football operations center

The advantages of enrolling early are many, Muschamp says 1:45

The advantages of enrolling early are many, Muschamp says

Muschamp breaks down the state of South Carolina's football roster 1:35

Muschamp breaks down the state of South Carolina's football roster

Former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery on the 'Clemson' play in Super Bowl 0:28

Former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery on the 'Clemson' play in Super Bowl

From Gamecocks to Super Bowl: Alshon Jeffery is a champion 0:48

From Gamecocks to Super Bowl: Alshon Jeffery is a champion

Former Gamecock Connor Shaw starts coaching career at Furman 1:11

Former Gamecock Connor Shaw starts coaching career at Furman

'The fire is raging': Alshon Jeffery known for big plays in big games 2:20

'The fire is raging': Alshon Jeffery known for big plays in big games

From USC to Super Bowl: Alshon Jeffery through the years 1:41

From USC to Super Bowl: Alshon Jeffery through the years

From Gamecock to Patriot: Stephon Gilmore's trek to Super Bowl 1:05

From Gamecock to Patriot: Stephon Gilmore's trek to Super Bowl

Marcus Lattimore's message to South Carolina fans 1:25

Marcus Lattimore's message to South Carolina fans

The South Carolina football team arrives at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday to face Wofford. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Skai Moore ties South Carolina record for most career interceptions

By Greg Hadley

November 18, 2017 04:46 PM

Make some room, Bo Daives. You’ve got company.

South Carolina senior linebacker Skai Moore tied Daives for South Carolina’s program record for career interceptions with his 14th pick Saturday in the second quarter against Wofford.

The run-happy Terriers, who run a triple-option offense, decided to throw on the first play of their second possession, and Moore leapt to intercept the slightly underthrown pass. It is just the second interception for Wofford this season.

It is also Moore’s third interception of the season, with his last pick coming over a month ago against Arkansas on Oct. 7.

