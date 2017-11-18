Skai Moore ties South Carolina record for most career interceptions

Make some room, Bo Daives. You’ve got company.
South Carolina senior linebacker Skai Moore tied Daives for South Carolina’s program record for career interceptions with his 14th pick Saturday in the second quarter against Wofford.
Skai Moore ties @GamecockFB career Interception mark with this, his 14th pic.twitter.com/oaaOBbKBzN— Matt O'Brien (@mattobrien31) November 18, 2017
The run-happy Terriers, who run a triple-option offense, decided to throw on the first play of their second possession, and Moore leapt to intercept the slightly underthrown pass. It is just the second interception for Wofford this season.
It is also Moore’s third interception of the season, with his last pick coming over a month ago against Arkansas on Oct. 7.
