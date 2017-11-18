Gamecocks get 8th win, move on to clash with Clemson

Is eight enough? South Carolina fans probably think no.
The Gamecocks got their eighth win of the season Saturday evening in Williams-Brice Stadium, beating Wofford 31-10 and maintaining their late season momentum headed into the season finale against No. 2 Clemson.
South Carolina (8-3) now has its most wins since the 2013 season, when it finished 11-2 and No. 4 in the nation. The Gamecocks have won five of their last six games. The Terriers (9-2) lost their 17th straight in this series.
The Gamecocks led 14-3 at halftime but gave up a 75-yard scoring drive to the Terriers to open the third quarter. Wofford pulled within 14-10 on a 1-yard run by Blake Morgan with 9:23 left in the third quarter. South Carolina answered with a 70-yard scoring drive, capped by a 1-yard Jake Bentley touchdown run that put the Gamecocks up 21-10 with 6:21 left in the third quarter. From there, South Carolina stopped a Wofford 4th-down attempt and then got a 27-yard field goal from Parker White to take a 24-10 lead with 13:43 left in the game.
The Gamecocks held Wofford and its option offense to 227 yards and won the time of possession battle against the Terriers. South Carolina gained 389 yards
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley finished 22-of-28 passing for 194 yards, one touchdown and no interception. He also rushed for two touchdowns before being replaced late by Michael Scarnecchia.
Play of the game: Senior linebacker Skai Moore tied South Carolina’s career record for interceptions with 14, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Wofford led 3-0 at the time and had just stopped the Gamecocks on 4th-and-2 to steal the game’s momentum, but on the first play of the ensuing drive, Moore leapt in front of a Brandon Goodson pass to give South Carolina the ball at the 50-yard line. South Carolina scored on that drive and never relinquished that lead.
Stat of the game: Bentley rushed for two touchdowns, giving him six rushing touchdowns on the season. With his sixth score, a 1-yard run that put South Carolina ahead 21-10 in the third quarter, Bentley tied Deebo Samuel for the team lead in touchdowns with six. Samuel (broken leg) hasn’t played since the third game of the season.
OBSERVATIONS
Getting Going: South Carolina rushed for only 36 yards in the first half but looked more committed to the run game in the second half. The Gamecocks finished with 195 yards on the ground.
Work To Do: The Gamecocks dropped at least four passes, including three by freshman wide receiver OrTre Smith.
A Mile To Go: South Carolina’s offense couldn’t get going until it could get into manageable third down situations. The first four third downs the Gamecocks faced were 15, 11, 7 and 16 yards. South Carolina eventually converted 5-of-8 third down chances in the first half.
NEXT
Who: Clemson at South Carolina
When: Saturday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: ESPN
