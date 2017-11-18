Gamecocks get 8th win, move on to clash with Clemson

More Videos 2:46 South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day Pause 3:06 A.C. Flora Cheerleaders at state finals 1:17 How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life 1:00 Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 0:55 Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage 2:39 Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel 1:23 Postgame reaction from Dillon's win over Gilbert 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 2:39 How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense 3:26 Chapin Cheerleaders in state finals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8 South Carolina Gamecocks football players and Will Muschamp having fun after securing win No. 8 vs Wofford Saturday South Carolina Gamecocks football players and Will Muschamp having fun after securing win No. 8 vs Wofford Saturday bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina Gamecocks football players and Will Muschamp having fun after securing win No. 8 vs Wofford Saturday bbreiner@thestate.com