USC Gamecocks Football

This former Gamecock scored the first touchdown of his NFL career

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 19, 2017 08:01 PM

LOS ANGELES

South Carolina fans are used to seeing Melvin Ingram score touchdowns.

Los Angeles Chargers fans probably are not as familiar with the 247-pound defensive lineman making his way to the end zone. That changed Sunday.

Ingram scored the first touchdown of his NFL career in the Chargers’ 54-24 rout of the Buffalo Bills.

With 1:51 to play in the third quarter, and the Chargers dominating, the L.A. defenders pinned their ears back on a pass rush. Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor had the ball stripped by Joey Bosa and the fumble bounced in front of Ingram.

The Gamecock alum scooped up the loose ball and raced 39 yards to the end zone.

During his senior season at USC, Ingram scored three touchdowns. Two of his touchdowns came against Georgia in a 45-42 victory, including a 68-yard fake-punt for a touchdown.

Ingram played for the Gamecocks from 2008-11, switching from linebacker to defensive end. As a junior, he led USC with nine sacks. As a senior, Ingram had 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and two interceptions, leading him to be named an All-American and first team All-SEC.

Ingram had one tackle, which was for a loss, in the Chargers’ victory. Ingram has established himself as one of the NFL’s best pass rushers this season. He has 8.5 sacks, 35 tackles and a forced fumble to go with Sunday’s fumble recovery and touchdown.

In addition to Ingram’s fumble recovery, the Chargers forced six turnovers. Buffalo starting quarterback Nathan Peterman threw five interceptions.

