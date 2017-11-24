Breiner’s USC-Clemson prediction: Job No. 1, protect Jake

The scoring seems like the issue here.
South Carolina’s defense isn’t great, but it’s solid. Clemson’s offense can be very good, but it’s had a habit of going into cruise control until it needs to step on the accelerator. That’s a spot the hosts likely can hold their own in Williams-Brice Stadium.
If USC wants to put a sizable dent in the Tigers’ playoff hopes, the other side of the ball will be key.
The Gamecocks will likely have to hold possession and slow things down. To do that, they’ll either have to run the ball well or have Jake Bentley execute the short passing game to perfection. That last part will mean him dropping back a lot, which in turn requires good pass protection.
Never miss a local story.
And that’s really difficult against the Tigers.
The team’s starting front has two four-stars and two five-stars. All four are likely to be high NFL draft picks. Teams have hardly run at all on the Tigers and they’re the top team in the country at getting to the quarterback.
The hope might be getting deep, arguably the biggest weakness the Tigers have had. USC has been pretty solid on the front.
So if the Gamecocks can hold up front, control possession and create a few big plays with deep shots, 50-50 balls and turnovers, they’ve got a chance.
But it’s a tall order.
The Pick: Clemson 24, South Carolina 10
Comments