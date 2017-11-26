Will Muschamp’s solution to closing the gap with Clemson

More Videos 0:52 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson Pause 0:38 How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson 2:13 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina 1:32 UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:26 Richland County automotive burglary 0:30 Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time 2:29 What Will Muschamp said about USC loss to Clemson 1:52 Dabo Swinney addresses South Carolina fans throwing debris on the field 3:52 Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts 1:07 Frank Martin recaps South Carolina’s play in Conway tournament Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses how the Gamecocks will continue to improve the program. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses how the Gamecocks will continue to improve the program. Dwayne McLemore The State

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses how the Gamecocks will continue to improve the program. Dwayne McLemore The State