More Videos

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation 1:41

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation

Pause
Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors 3:38

Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

A house divided is going to be a house 1:15

A house divided is going to be a house

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff? 1:40

What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff?

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Blythewood coach Zeke Washington after 75-56 season-opening win over Ridge View 2:03

Blythewood coach Zeke Washington after 75-56 season-opening win over Ridge View

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

  • Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the top bowl options for the South Carolina football team.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the top bowl options for the South Carolina football team. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the top bowl options for the South Carolina football team. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Report: USC expected to play this team in a bowl. The spot is almost ‘a lock’

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

November 29, 2017 10:39 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina could be on track to add to its history in the Outback Bowl.

“I’m told Michigan (8-4) is pretty much a lock to play in Tampa for the first time since 2012. The Wolverines are expected to face South Carolina (8-4),” college football insider Brett McMurphy wrote in his weekly bowl projections update.

McMurphy is annually one of the top prognosticators in picking bowl matchups.

The Gamecocks are 8-13 all-time in bowl games, including 3-1 in the Outback Bowl, which is played at noon Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

South Carolina played in the Outback Bowl twice under Lou Holtz, both victories over Ohio State. USC split a pair of games in Tampa under Steve Spurrier, including the 2013 win over Michigan that included Jadeveon Clowney’s famous played that was nicknamed “The Hit.”

The official bowl announcements are made Sunday. It looks like a Florida destination for South Carolina if projections hold true.

USA Today projects the Gamecocks to the Citrus Bowl against Michigan State, while CBS Sports also says Citrus but against Northwestern. ESPN has USC in the TaxSlayer or Outback bowls.

Brett McMurphy’s SEC bowl projections

CFB Playoff: Auburn

Orange: Alabama

Cotton: Georgia

Citrus: LSU

Outback: South Carolina

Tax Slayer: Texas A&M

Music City: Kentucky

Belk: Missouri

USC in the Outback Bowl

▪  Jan. 1, 2001: USC defeats Ohio State 24-7, finishes season 8-4

▪  Jan. 1, 2002: USC defeats Ohio State 31-28, finishes 9-3

▪  Jan. 1, 2009: Iowa defeats USC 31-10; Gamecocks end year 7-6

▪  Jan. 1, 2013: USC defeats Michigan 33-28, finishes 11-2

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation 1:41

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation

Pause
Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors 3:38

Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

A house divided is going to be a house 1:15

A house divided is going to be a house

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff? 1:40

What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff?

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Blythewood coach Zeke Washington after 75-56 season-opening win over Ridge View 2:03

Blythewood coach Zeke Washington after 75-56 season-opening win over Ridge View

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

  • A house divided is going to be a house

    Clemson fan Peter Cribbs proposes to South Carolina fan Ashley Crafts at the Gamecocks football game against the Tigers.

A house divided is going to be a house

View More Video