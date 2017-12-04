Oops! Michigan the bowl favorite, not South Carolina

Chalk this one up to human or computer error.

The betting line for South Carolina vs. Michigan in the Outback Bowl has changed ... because it was entered incorrectly in the first place.

It’s Michigan that’s a 9.5-point favorite in the New Year’s Day game, the Las Vegas Insider showed Monday morning on its website. The line was originally posted with USC as the favorite. Now the Gamecocks are underdogs.

The Gamecocks are 8-4, same as the Wolverines. Michigan lost to four teams that were 9-3 or better, including three in New Year’s Six bowls (Penn State, Ohio State, Wisconsin).

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

USC is 7-4-1 against the spread in 2017. Michigan is 5-6-1.

It wasn’t the only technical glitch of the day. ESPN flashed an Outback Bowl graphic that showed Michigan but the wrong opponent and date for the game.

The Outback Bowl is played at noon Monday, Jan. 1, on ESPN2. South Carolina will be making its fifth trip to the Outback Bowl. The Gamecocks are 3-1 in the game.

The Gamecocks have won five of their last seven games heading into the bowl game and already have more wins in a season than they have had since 2013.