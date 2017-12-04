More Videos

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 1:00

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

Pause
Justice Ernest Finney in Photos 0:40

Justice Ernest Finney in Photos

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks 1:34

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks

Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’ 2:33

Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out 0:48

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out

Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time 0:30

Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time

Why going to the Sugar Bowl is special for two Tigers 0:47

Why going to the Sugar Bowl is special for two Tigers

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete 1:37

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

  • Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time

    For maybe the last time, South Carolina Gamecock Hayden Hurst raises a glass a Williams-Brice stadium

For maybe the last time, South Carolina Gamecock Hayden Hurst raises a glass a Williams-Brice stadium Ben Breiner bbreiner@thestate.com
For maybe the last time, South Carolina Gamecock Hayden Hurst raises a glass a Williams-Brice stadium Ben Breiner bbreiner@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Trio of Gamecocks make AP All-SEC team

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 04, 2017 02:03 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst made the AP All-SEC first team.

Defensive end Dante Sawyer and linebacker Skai Moore made the second team.

Hurst had 518 receiving yards this season, with a pair of scores on 41 receptions. He also ran for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Moore has 88 tackles, three interceptions and four quarterback hurries. He’s all but assured to join an exclusive group of player who’ve led their team in tackles four times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sawyer had 29 tackles and three sacks. His five forced fumbles are tied for the best nationally, and he’s broken up three passes.

The AP’s story:

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson was picked as the offensive player of the year, while Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith was selected as the top defensive player.

Georgia's Kirby Smart got the nod as SEC coach of the year after leading his team to the College Football Playoff in just his second season between the hedges . Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, a transfer from Baylor, and Georgia freshman quarterback Jake Fromm shared the award for newcomer of the year.

There were no unanimous selections to the team. Fitzpatrick and Auburn offensive guard Braden Smith came the closest to a sweep, each picked on all but one ballot.

The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, with position, name, school, height, weight and class:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

WR — A.J. Brown, Ole Miss, 6-1, 225, So.

WR — Calvin Ridley, Alabama, 6-1, 190. Jr.

T — Jonah Williams, Alabama, 6-5, 301, So.

T — Isaiah Wynn, Georgia, 6-2, 302, Sr.

G — Braden Smith, Auburn, 6-6, 303, Sr.

G — Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama, 6-4, 303, Jr.

C — Bradley Bozeman, Alabama, 6-5, 314, Sr.

C — Will Clapp, LSU, 6-5, 309, Jr.

TE — Hayden Hurst, South Carolina, 6-5, 250, Jr.

QB — Drew Lock, Missouri, 6-4, 225, Jr.

RB — Kerryon Johnson, Auburn, 6-0, 212, Jr.

RB — Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky, 5-11, 223, So.

PK — Daniel Carlson, Auburn, 6-4, 223, Sr.

All-Purpose — Christian Kirk, Texas A&M, 5-11, 200, Jr.

Defense

DE — Jeff Holland, Auburn, 6-2, 249, Jr.

DE — Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, 6-6, 241, Jr.

DT — Da'Ron Payne, Alabama, 6-2, 308, Jr.

DT — Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State, 6-4, 307, So.

LB — Roquan Smith, Georgia, 6-1, 225, Jr.

LB — Devin White, LSU, 6-1, 255, So.

LB — Rashaan Evans, Alabama, 6-3, 234, Sr.

LB — Arden Key, LSU, 6-6, 255, Jr.

CB — Andraez Williams, LSU, 6-2, 175, Fr.

CB — Armani Watts, Texas A&M, 5-11, 200, Sr.

S — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama, 6-1, 202, Jr.

S — Ronnie Harrison, Alabama, 6-3, 214, Jr.

P — Johnny Townsend, Florida, 6-1, 211, Sr.

___

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR — J'Mon Moore, Missouri, 6-3, 205, Sr.

WR — Christian Kirk, Texas A&M, 5-11, 200, Jr.

T — Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State, 6-5, 305, Sr.

T — Martez Ivey, Florida, 6-5, 305, Jr.

G — Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 320, Fr.

G — Greg Little, Ole Miss, 6-6, 325, So.

C — Frank Ragnow, Arkansas, 6-5, 317, Sr.

TE — Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri, 6-5, 260, Fr.

QB — Jarrett Stidham, Auburn, 6-3, 214, So.

RB — Nick Chubb, Georgia, 5-10, 225, Sr.

RB — Derrius Guice, LSU, 5-11, 212, Jr.

PK — Eddy Pineiro, Florida, 6-0, 173, Jr.

All-Purpose — Mecole Hardman, Georgia, 5-11, 183, So.

All-Purpose — D.J. Chark, LSU, 6-3, 187, Sr.

Defense

DE — Marcell Frazier, Missouri, 6-5, 265, Sr.

DE — Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss, 6-3, 230, Sr.

DE — Dante Sawyer, South Carolina, 6-3, 275, Sr.

DT — Taven Bryan, Florida,

DT — Raekwon Davis, Alabama, 6-7, 306, So.

DT — Breeland Speaks, Ole Miss, 6-3, 285, Jr.

LB — Josh Allen, Kentucky, 6-5, 230, Jr.

LB — Lorenzo Carter, Georgia, 6-6, 243, Sr.

LB — De'Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 242, So.

LB — Skai Moore, South Carolina, 6-2 218, Sr.

LB — Charles Wright, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 240, Jr.

CB — Duke Dawson, Florida, 5-10, 208, Sr.

CB — Levi Wallace, Alabama, 6-0, 183, Sr.

CB — Carlton Davis, Auburn, 6-1, 203, Jr.

CB — CJ Henderson, Florida, 6-1, 182, Fr.

S — J.R. Reed, Georgia, 6-1, 194, So.

P — JK Scott, Alabama, 6-6, 204, Sr.

___

Offensive Player of the Year — Kerryon Johnson, Auburn

Defensive Player of the Year — Roquan Smith, Georgia

Coach of the Year — Kirby Smart, Georgia

Newcomers of the Year — Jake Fromm, Georgia, and Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 1:00

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

Pause
Justice Ernest Finney in Photos 0:40

Justice Ernest Finney in Photos

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks 1:34

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks

Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’ 2:33

Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out 0:48

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out

Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time 0:30

Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time

Why going to the Sugar Bowl is special for two Tigers 0:47

Why going to the Sugar Bowl is special for two Tigers

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete 1:37

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

  • 'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

    From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

View More Video