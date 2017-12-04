Trio of Gamecocks make AP All-SEC team

South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst made the AP All-SEC first team.
Defensive end Dante Sawyer and linebacker Skai Moore made the second team.
Hurst had 518 receiving yards this season, with a pair of scores on 41 receptions. He also ran for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Moore has 88 tackles, three interceptions and four quarterback hurries. He’s all but assured to join an exclusive group of player who’ve led their team in tackles four times.
Sawyer had 29 tackles and three sacks. His five forced fumbles are tied for the best nationally, and he’s broken up three passes.
The AP’s story:
Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson was picked as the offensive player of the year, while Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith was selected as the top defensive player.
Georgia's Kirby Smart got the nod as SEC coach of the year after leading his team to the College Football Playoff in just his second season between the hedges . Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, a transfer from Baylor, and Georgia freshman quarterback Jake Fromm shared the award for newcomer of the year.
There were no unanimous selections to the team. Fitzpatrick and Auburn offensive guard Braden Smith came the closest to a sweep, each picked on all but one ballot.
The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, with position, name, school, height, weight and class:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
WR — A.J. Brown, Ole Miss, 6-1, 225, So.
WR — Calvin Ridley, Alabama, 6-1, 190. Jr.
T — Jonah Williams, Alabama, 6-5, 301, So.
T — Isaiah Wynn, Georgia, 6-2, 302, Sr.
G — Braden Smith, Auburn, 6-6, 303, Sr.
G — Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama, 6-4, 303, Jr.
C — Bradley Bozeman, Alabama, 6-5, 314, Sr.
C — Will Clapp, LSU, 6-5, 309, Jr.
TE — Hayden Hurst, South Carolina, 6-5, 250, Jr.
QB — Drew Lock, Missouri, 6-4, 225, Jr.
RB — Kerryon Johnson, Auburn, 6-0, 212, Jr.
RB — Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky, 5-11, 223, So.
PK — Daniel Carlson, Auburn, 6-4, 223, Sr.
All-Purpose — Christian Kirk, Texas A&M, 5-11, 200, Jr.
Defense
DE — Jeff Holland, Auburn, 6-2, 249, Jr.
DE — Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, 6-6, 241, Jr.
DT — Da'Ron Payne, Alabama, 6-2, 308, Jr.
DT — Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State, 6-4, 307, So.
LB — Roquan Smith, Georgia, 6-1, 225, Jr.
LB — Devin White, LSU, 6-1, 255, So.
LB — Rashaan Evans, Alabama, 6-3, 234, Sr.
LB — Arden Key, LSU, 6-6, 255, Jr.
CB — Andraez Williams, LSU, 6-2, 175, Fr.
CB — Armani Watts, Texas A&M, 5-11, 200, Sr.
S — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama, 6-1, 202, Jr.
S — Ronnie Harrison, Alabama, 6-3, 214, Jr.
P — Johnny Townsend, Florida, 6-1, 211, Sr.
___
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR — J'Mon Moore, Missouri, 6-3, 205, Sr.
WR — Christian Kirk, Texas A&M, 5-11, 200, Jr.
T — Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State, 6-5, 305, Sr.
T — Martez Ivey, Florida, 6-5, 305, Jr.
G — Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 320, Fr.
G — Greg Little, Ole Miss, 6-6, 325, So.
C — Frank Ragnow, Arkansas, 6-5, 317, Sr.
TE — Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri, 6-5, 260, Fr.
QB — Jarrett Stidham, Auburn, 6-3, 214, So.
RB — Nick Chubb, Georgia, 5-10, 225, Sr.
RB — Derrius Guice, LSU, 5-11, 212, Jr.
PK — Eddy Pineiro, Florida, 6-0, 173, Jr.
All-Purpose — Mecole Hardman, Georgia, 5-11, 183, So.
All-Purpose — D.J. Chark, LSU, 6-3, 187, Sr.
Defense
DE — Marcell Frazier, Missouri, 6-5, 265, Sr.
DE — Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss, 6-3, 230, Sr.
DE — Dante Sawyer, South Carolina, 6-3, 275, Sr.
DT — Taven Bryan, Florida,
DT — Raekwon Davis, Alabama, 6-7, 306, So.
DT — Breeland Speaks, Ole Miss, 6-3, 285, Jr.
LB — Josh Allen, Kentucky, 6-5, 230, Jr.
LB — Lorenzo Carter, Georgia, 6-6, 243, Sr.
LB — De'Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 242, So.
LB — Skai Moore, South Carolina, 6-2 218, Sr.
LB — Charles Wright, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 240, Jr.
CB — Duke Dawson, Florida, 5-10, 208, Sr.
CB — Levi Wallace, Alabama, 6-0, 183, Sr.
CB — Carlton Davis, Auburn, 6-1, 203, Jr.
CB — CJ Henderson, Florida, 6-1, 182, Fr.
S — J.R. Reed, Georgia, 6-1, 194, So.
P — JK Scott, Alabama, 6-6, 204, Sr.
___
Offensive Player of the Year — Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
Defensive Player of the Year — Roquan Smith, Georgia
Coach of the Year — Kirby Smart, Georgia
Newcomers of the Year — Jake Fromm, Georgia, and Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
