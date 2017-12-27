More Videos

    Here's what South Carolina football players said an Outback Bowl win would mean for the Gamecocks' program.

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina starter not practicing at bowl site

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 27, 2017 11:38 AM

TAMPA, Fla.

South Carolina football starting guard Donell Stanley was in a yellow non-contact jersey and not in pads Wednesday during a portion of Outback Bowl practice media viewing period. No official word was given as to his injury.

Defensive players are scheduled to speak after Wednesday’s practice. The Gamecocks are practicing at a local high school.

Redshirt freshman guard Sadarius Hutcherson appeared to be working with the top line in his stead. Hutcherson started three games this season when Cory Helms was out, and Stanley shifted to the other side of the line.

Stanley started every game in the regular season, after suffering a season-ending injury a few snaps into the 2016 season.

The other notable player in a yellow jersey was Sherrod Greene, a freshman linebacker who saw a little time in the starting lineup. He’s had two starts and made 22 tackles.

Tailbacks A.J. Turner and Rico Dowdle were also practicing. Turner suffered a high ankle sprain against Clemson. Dowdle broke a bone in his leg against Tennessee and missed USC’s final five games.

Other players in yellow with long-term injuries or not in the rotation included linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams, defensive lineman Aaron Thompson, safety Jaylin Dickerson, wide receiver Terry Googer and offensive lineman Will Putnam.

South Carolina arrived in Tampa on Tuesday afternoon. A bowling competition, Busch Gardens outing and hospital visit are on this week’s itinerary.

USC head coach Muschamp and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh will take part in the official bowl press conference Thursday afternoon.

Notes:

▪  Dowdle was the first running back to take reps in drills.

▪  USC was working on speed option looks in practice. The Gamecocks haven't run that kind of play this season, though teams regularly have quirks of that nature buried in their playbooks.

OUTBACK BOWL

Who: South Carolina (8-4) vs. Michigan (8-4)

When: Noon Monday, Jan. 1

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Line: Michigan by 8

