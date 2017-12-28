More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina down an offensive starter for Outback Bowl

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

December 28, 2017 01:52 PM

UPDATED 49 MINUTES AGO

TAMPA, Fla. -- South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle is not expected to play in Monday’s Outback Bowl against Michigan.

“Rico Dowdle probably won’t play in the game,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday during news conference to preview the game. “I think everybody else should be good.”

Dowdle, who opened the season as South Carolina’s starter, has missed the last six games after suffering a fractured bone in his lower leg, but the Gamecocks had hoped he’d be able to return for the bowl game. Dowdle has 60 carries for 206 yards this season and is the team’s third-leading rusher. Sophomore A.J. Turner will play and is expected to start at tailback. Ty’Son Williams and Mon Denson also will play against the Wolverines, Muschamp said.

Dowdle is in Florida with the team but did not practice Thursday. Starting guard Donell Stanley missed Wednesday’s practice but returned Thursday, Muschamp said.

