South Carolina running back not practicing Thursday before bowl

South Carolina’s football team saw at least one player who didn’t practice Wednesday in full uniform Thursday during an open portion of practice before the Outback Bowl against Michigan. But another key player was out of pads in in the yellow non-contact jersey.
Tailback Rico Dowdle, who missed South Carolina’s final five regular season games with a fractured bone in his leg, was in yellow Thursday, a day after being in uniform and lining up as the No. 1 running back in some drills.
Offensive guard Donell Stanley started the practice in pads, but after three periods, he was seen out of uniform. He had been in yellow Wednesday. Linebacker Sherrod Green was in uniform and appeared to be back.
Dowdle ran for 764 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman in 2016, but battled injuries all season and averaged 3.4 yards per carry this season. He had looked better against Arkansas and Tennessee before breaking the bone in his leg.
USC head coach Will Muschamp announced in November that Dowdle would return for the bowl.
Other Gamecocks in yellow included linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams, defensive lineman Aaron Thompson, safety Jaylin Dickerson, wide receiver Terry Googer and offensive lineman Will Putnam. Linebacker/defensive back Antoine Wilder was in yellow, but was going through some drills.
Muschamp and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh will take part in the official bowl press conference Thursday afternoon.
South Carolina arrived in Tampa on Tuesday afternoon. A Busch Gardens outing and hospital visit remains on this week’s itinerary.
Notes:
▪ Wilder spent most of the season at linebacker but was working with the safeties in the open part of Thursday’s practice.
▪ Muschamp was working hands-on with the safeties in one drill, while defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was with the cornerbacks.
▪ At one point, the running backs were working on splitting out to the widest receiver spot and catching passes.
