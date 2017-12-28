Gamecock fans angry for letting this player get away from South Carolina

More Videos 18:41 Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car Pause 1:00 Muschamp’s recruiting memory against Harbaugh 1:59 Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 0:50 USC confident in play caller for Outback Bowl 17:57 Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage 1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 0:59 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 1:22 How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense 2:05 What Jim Harbaugh thinks about the Gamecocks 1:22 Alabama’s Damien Harris talks RB depth, facing Clemson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What Muschamp thinks about the offense’s preparation South Carolina coach Will Muschamp talks about Bryan McClendon and the USC offensive preparation. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp talks about Bryan McClendon and the USC offensive preparation. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp talks about Bryan McClendon and the USC offensive preparation. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com