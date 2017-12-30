More Videos

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:06

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator 1:18

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks 1:21

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play 1:33

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice 1:11

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 1:59

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama 9:40

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama

  • Outback Bowl preview: What to expect from USC's offense

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the South Carolina football team's Outback Bowl matchup vs. Michigan.

The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the South Carolina football team's Outback Bowl matchup vs. Michigan.
The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the South Carolina football team's Outback Bowl matchup vs. Michigan. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Outback Bowl gameday guide: USC vs. Michigan TV info, depth chart, more

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 30, 2017 12:21 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

South Carolina and Michigan face off in the Outback Bowl with each team gunning for win No. 9 going into the offseason.

Game info

Who: South Carolina (8-4) vs. Michigan (8-4)

When: Noon Monday

Where: Raymond James Stadium (65,890)

Series history: South Carolina leads 2-1 and won the last meeting 33-28 in the 2013 Outback Bowl. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh quarterbacked the Wolverines to their lone win in Columbia in 1985.

TV: ESPN2 (Adam Amin, play-by-play; Dusty Dvoracek, analysis; Molly McGrath, sideline)

Online: WatchESPN

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline)

Odds: Michigan by 8.5

Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy. Temperature of 58 degrees at kickoffs, low 60s by game’s end.

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator 1:18

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks 1:21

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play 1:33

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice 1:11

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 1:59

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama 9:40

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama

  • The final word on USC’s offense: Different or not?

    South Carolina players discuss how the offense is shaping up for the Outback Bowl.

The final word on USC’s offense: Different or not?

South Carolina players discuss how the offense is shaping up for the Outback Bowl.

Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

What’s at stake

South Carolina is aiming for win No. 9 for only the seventh time in program history. The Gamecocks are also looking to head into Will Muschamp’s second full offseason on a winning note after falling short in Birmingham last year.

Michigan is aiming to pick up a solid win to close out a somewhat disappointing season. The Wolverines didn’t beat a team with a winning record in the regular season.

The teams, by the numbers

USC

MICH

Points/Game

24.1

25.8

Opp. Points/Game

20.8

18.2

Yds. Rushing/Game

128.2

186.3

Opp. Yds. Rush/Game

146.7

125.9

Yds. Pass/Game

212.9

168.6

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

227.9

142.7

Avg. Yds./Game

341.1

354.9

Opp. Total Yds./Game

374.6

268.6

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator 1:18

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks 1:21

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play 1:33

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice 1:11

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 1:59

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama 9:40

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama

  • Look: Bobby Bentley coaching USC QBs

    Bobby Bentley coaches South Carolina’s quarterbacks ahead of Outback Bowl.

Look: Bobby Bentley coaching USC QBs

Bobby Bentley coaches South Carolina’s quarterbacks ahead of Outback Bowl.

Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina players to watch

1. Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley is looking to cap his sophomore season with a strong bowl, as he did in his freshman campaign. He’s thrown for 2,555 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and has run for 243 yards (discounting sacks) and six scores.

2. Michigan’s defense is blitz-happy and loves to go with man coverage on the back end. That could mean seams for Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst. The junior is one of the most productive tight ends in the country with 518 yards on 41 catches with a pair of scores.

3. Linebacker Skai Moore will be asked to hold up against a Michigan offense that tries to pound the ball inside. He is also one interception from sole possession of the school career record and has 88 tackles with three interceptions and a four quarterback hurries.

Michigan players to watch

1. Running back Karan Higdon has been probably the most efficient player in an anemic Michigan attack. Despite a rotating cast of quarterbacks, he’s run for 929 yards and 11 touchdowns on 6.3 yards a carry.

2. Middle linebacker Devin Bush is a freakish athlete in the middle of the Wolverine defense. He has 94 tackles, 9 1/2 tackles for loss, five sacks and eight pass break-ups.

3. Michigan has a slew of top pass rushers, and Chase Winovich is the most productive. The undersized senior has eight sacks, 17 tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles.

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator 1:18

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks 1:21

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play 1:33

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice 1:11

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 1:59

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama 9:40

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama

  • Look: Deebo Samuel helping at Outback Bowl practice

    Injured South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel stretches out Shi Smith during Outback Bowl practice.

Look: Deebo Samuel helping at Outback Bowl practice

Injured South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel stretches out Shi Smith during Outback Bowl practice.

Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina depth chart

OFFENSE

QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)

RB – A.J. Turner (Mon Denson, Ty’Son Williams)

WR – OrTre Smith (Chad Terrell)

WR – Bryan Edwards (OrTre Smith)

WR – Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)

TE – Hayden Hurst (Kiel Pollard)

TE – Jacob August (Evan Hinson)

LT – Dennis Daley (Malik Young)

LG – Donell Stanley (Sadarius Hutcherson)

C – Alan Knott (Chandler Farrell)

RG – Cory Helms (D.J. Park)

RT – Zack Bailey (Blake Camper)

DEFENSE

DE – Dante Sawyer OR Keir Thomas (Aaron Sterling)

DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)

DT – Ulric Jones (Javon Kinlaw)

DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)

LB – Sherrod Greene (Daniel Fennell)

LB – T.J. Brunson (Sherrod Greene)

LB – Skai Moore (Eldridge Thompson)

CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)

S – D.J. Smith (Javon Charleston)

S – Chris Lammons (Steven Montac)

CB – Rashad Fenton (Jamyest Williams)

NICK – Steven Montac (Chris Lammons)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Parker White

KO – Parker White

P – Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)

LS – Ben Asbury (Matthew Smith)

KR – Rashad Fenton (A.J. Turner)

PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)

H – Danny Gordon (Michael Almond)

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator 1:18

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks 1:21

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play 1:33

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice 1:11

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 1:59

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama 9:40

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama

  • Look: Deebo Samuel helping at Outback Bowl practice

    Injured South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel stretches out Shi Smith during Outback Bowl practice.

Look: Deebo Samuel helping at Outback Bowl practice

