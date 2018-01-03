This Gamecock with future starting potential quietly broke out in bowl game

1:25 What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game Pause

1:43 Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win

1:30 Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

0:34 Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon

1:13 Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts

1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

0:38 A look back at the Gamecocks win over Texas A&M

0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

0:46 Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia