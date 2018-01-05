More Videos

South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp explains: Why Bryan McClendon, why Dan Werner
USC Gamecocks Football

Dan Werner to coach USC’s QBs. Who is Dan Werner?

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

January 05, 2018 10:26 AM

UPDATED 10 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina’s new quarterbacks coach has lots of experience with quarterbacks.

Dan Werner, who Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp announced Friday will coach quarterbacks for USC, began his collegiate coaching career in 1986. His most recent on-field job was working under Hugh Freeze at Ole Miss as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator for five years until being fired following the 2016 season. Werner was hired by Alabama as an offensive assistant after leaving the Ole Miss staff.

Muschamp announced the news at the same time as promoting Bryan McClendon to full-time offensive coordinator.

“Dan is a great developer of quarterbacks and an accomplished play-caller who brings a wealth of experience to our staff,” Muschamp said. “He will be a tremendous asset to Coach McClendon in the offensive staff room. Having gone against his offenses numerous times over the years, I know first-hand what challenges he creates for defenses.”

Werner was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2015, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach, after the Ole Miss offense set school records in scoring (531 points), touchdowns (68), total offense (6,731 yards), passing yards (4,351 yards), passing touchdowns (35), 50-plus point games (four) and games with more than 600 yards of offense (three).

“I’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect for what they do, how they coach it,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban told AL.com after hiring Werner. “I think it’ll help us on offense and defense to have a guy around here that can add some knowledge and experience to the way they do RPOs. Some of the things they did in the passing game. So I’ve always had a lot of respect for Dan and we’re glad to have them here to help.”

Werner has worked with quarterbacks Chad Kelly, Bo Wallace, Brock Berlin, Ken Dorsey, Gino Torretta, Steve Walsh and Craig Erickson in his career.

