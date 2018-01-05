Dan Werner to coach USC’s QBs. Who is Dan Werner?

2:19 The best photos of South Carolina's 2017 football season Pause

0:51 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

4:05 Will Muschamp explains: Why Bryan McClendon, why Dan Werner

1:40 Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds

1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

0:34 Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon

1:28 Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge

0:58 How much do you know about coyotes?