Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

Cat that escaped during Hurricane Irma reunited with owner

Cat that escaped during Hurricane Irma reunited with owner

USC President Harris Pastides talks about where USC's new medical school could be built on the Bull Street property

USC President Harris Pastides talks about where USC's new medical school could be built on the Bull Street property

Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers

Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon

Piggly Wiggly break in

Piggly Wiggly break in

How the Gamecocks will finish off 2018 recruiting class

How the Gamecocks will finish off 2018 recruiting class

Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts

Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts

After bowl win, 'all the arrows are pointing up' for Gamecocks

After bowl win, 'all the arrows are pointing up' for Gamecocks

Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win

Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina gets a little love in ‘pre-preseason’ Top 25

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 08, 2018 08:31 AM

South Carolina is coming off a 9-4 season, returning a starting quarterback, a slew of top skill players and getting top-flight playmaker Deebo Samuel back on the field.

So it’s little wonder South Carolina appeared in one too-early Top-25 and it likely won’t be the last.

USC was No. 23 in Sporting News’ “pre-preseason top 25 for 2018.” The Gamecocks are behind only four other SEC teams: No. 1 Alabama, N. 3 Georgia, No. 8 Auburn, No. 13 LSU.

“Florida and Tennessee are breaking in first-year coaches, so this is a unique opportunity for Will Muschamp to lead the Gamecocks to a breakthrough in the SEC East,” Bill Bender wrote in the story. “Quarterback Jake Bentley is back and should continue to improve with his supporting cast, too.”

South Carolina finished second in the division in Muschamp’s second season. He led the Gamecocks to an upset of Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

