Two Gamecocks had private meetings with Patriots coach Bill Belichick

The unquestioned star guest at South Carolina’s Pro Day on Tuesday was New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who held private meetings with Hayden Hurst and Skai Moore on Monday and watched them and the rest of the Gamecocks NFL Draft eligible players work out Tuesday.
“He’s just a normal football coach,” Hurst said. “You get in the room with him and he just talks football, asks you about plays, your offense, things like that. It’s not that crazy. At first, when I walked in, I was like, ‘That’s the guy I see on TV,’ but you get used to it after a little while.”
The Patriots pick 31st overall, which could be a potential landing spot for Hurst, the highest-profile of the South Carolina prospects this year. That could pair Hurst with Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, although Gronkowski has been the subject of retirement rumors.
This week is not the first time Belichick has shown an interest in Hurst.
“I met with him in Indianapolis (at the NFL Combine),” Hurst said. “He’s a pretty quiet person.”
Moore also met Belichick at the combine and then spent an hour with him Monday in Columbia reviewing film from last year’s Clemson’s game.
“We were just talking about life, football, my career here,” Moore said. “Just normal stuff. Cool guy. We had a great talk. Nothing too crazy. He’s real down to Earth. We just talked about the film. He said I was a good player.”
