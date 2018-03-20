USC receiver likely out for spring as he recovers from injury

Will Muschamp’s South Carolina football team reconvened from spring break Tuesday morning.
Muschamp said he was pleased with the effort off the break and also updated the team’s injuries:
-- Wide receiver Bryan Edwards has a shoulder injury, but the staff expects to have him back Thursday.
-- Running back Rico Dowdle has been dealing with a minor hamstring injury.
Never miss a local story.
-- Wide receiver Randrecous Davis had to have his groin drained and will likely miss the rest of spring. He had been playing through that.
USC players also came out to watch the end of Pro Timing Day. Muschamp said every NFL team was represented and there were about 50 scouts, plus New England coach Bill Belichick.
Comments