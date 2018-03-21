Jake Bentley: 'Every day ... we get a touchdown because we're going so fast'

As South Carolina gets into its second week of spring practice, the talk of the offense still is tempo.
“More tempo, that’s the simplest thing I can say about the offense,” junior running back Ty’Son Williams said Wednesday. “It’s a lot more tempo. We are going a lot faster, trying to catch the defense off balance. I don’t have a clock going off in my head, but it’s pretty quick.”
The catching-the-defense-off-balance part is working so far in practice, quarterback Jake Bentley said.
“Every day it seems they are way out of position, and we get a touchdown just because we’re going so fast,” Bentley said.
Bryan McClendon has taken over the offensive coordinator and play-calling duties for the Gamecocks this season, and USC added quarterbacks coach Dan Werner, who has experience in up-tempo offenses.
“It’s been a big difference for us,” Bentley said. “We’re trying to make it as fast as we can. That’s been a big advantage for us. It takes you a little while because you have to get used to the whole process of it. You don’t see as much, but at the same time you don’t overthink anything. You make a decision and go with it. Whether it’s good or bad, you’re playing fast.”
South Carolina finished 12th in the SEC in scoring (24.2 ppg) and yards (337.1 ypg) last season.
Dawkins Getting Opportunity. When the fall comes, Jake Bentley plans to be throwing to wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards a lot, but that’s not possible at the moment.
Samuel and Edwards, South Carolina’s most dangerous pass catchers, both are limited during spring practice due to injuries. Samuel is rehabbing a broken leg and foot injury from last year and will be limited all spring. Edwards suffered a shoulder injury during the first week of spring practice and is out at the moment.
“We are going to have to make up for it somehow whether that’s working extra hard in the summer or what,” Bentley said. “The good thing is there is a lot of time between now and when we play.”
While Samuel and Edwards are sidelined, junior Chavis Dawkins has taken advantage of the extra opportunities, Bentley said.
“Chavis has really stepped up and really elevated his game,” Bentley said.
Dawkins had two catches for 18 yards last year.
“It’s OrTre (Smith) and Chavis on the outside. OrTre has kind of been there and is establishing himself,” Bentley said. “Shi (Smith) has literally played every position at receiver. He’s going inside and outside right now, and he’s doing a great job for us.”
Joyner Still Learning. Freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner is making progress in his second week as a college football player, Bentley said.
"I think he’s picked it up fairly well. He enjoys learning," Bentley said. "He’s been with me a couple times just wanting to learn and dissect everything. He’s a smart guy and he’s progressing good."
