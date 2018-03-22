Which South Carolina wide receiver is stepping up with Samuel, Edwards out?

When the fall comes, Jake Bentley plans to be throwing to wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards a lot, but that’s not possible at the moment.
Samuel and Edwards, South Carolina’s most dangerous pass catchers, both are limited during spring practice due to injuries. Samuel is rehabbing a broken leg and foot injury from last year and will be limited all spring. Edwards suffered a shoulder injury during the first week of spring practice and is out at the moment.
“It’s definitely a thing where you are not getting the reps. We are going to have to make up for it somehow whether that’s working extra hard in the summer or what,” Bentley said. “The good thing is there is a lot of time between now and when we play.”
While Samuel and Edwards are sidelined, junior Chavis Dawkins has taken advantage of the extra opportunities, Bentley said.
“Chavis has really stepped up and really elevated his game,” Bentley said.
Dawkins had two catches for 18 yards last year.
“It’s OrTre (Smith) and Chavis on the outside. OrTre has kind of been there and is establishing himself,” Bentley said. “Shi (Smith) has literally played every position at receiver. He’s going inside and outside right now, and he’s doing a great job for us.”
