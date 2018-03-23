Who's 'Probably the toughest guy we've got on the defensive line' at South Carolina?

South Carolina’s Keir Thomas started the final 11 games of the 2017 season at defensive end. In 2018, he’ll be a defensive tackle for the Gamecocks.
Why the switch? Several reasons, but most of all: “He’s probably the toughest guy we’ve got on the defensive line,” defensive line coach Lance Thompson said.
Thomas, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound junior, had 38 tackles and two sacks last year, but the Gamecocks find themselves with more defensive ends than defensive tackles this season, and Thomas was versatile enough to change positions.
“Keir is invaluable to us,” Thompson said. “He can play every position. Smart, tough. That kid has made tremendous strides in the last two years in terms of just being mature, his work ethic. I’m really happy.”
Thomas is the most impressive defensive lineman in the team’s Cock Drill, which is South Carolina’s version of the Oklahoma blocking and tackling drill, Thompson said.
“Keir is a big, strong, physically tough guy. He’s explosive, he’s powerful,” Thompson said. “He’s smart. He can learn it all. He knows it all. If we got in a bind, we could throw him back out (to defensive end), but he’s going to be inside."
