Report: Is a return to coaching in Steve Spurrier's future?

Steve Spurrier coming back to coaching? It might happen.

According to the Sporting News, the former South Carolina coach’s name is being mentioned as part of the upstart Alliance of American Football. The league will run for 10 weeks and is scheduled to begin play after the Super Bowl in February.

The report doesn’t say if Spurrier would be interested but thinks his name recognition would give the league some star power it is looking for when it begins. Other coaches being mentioned are former 49ers coach Mike Singletary, former UCLA and Washington coach Rick Neuheisel, Jeff Fisher, Mike Martz and Rob Ryan.

Since stepping down at South Carolina, Spurrier has hinted at the possibility of again coaching in some fashion.

“I don’t want to be a head coach,” Spurrier said last year during a press conference at Duke University. “There’s too much involved with being the head coach. But a high school somewhere to coach quarterbacks and pitch the ball around, that might be something that someday I might want to do again. But it’d have to be the right situation.”

Spurrier left as USC coach in the middle of the 2015 season and has been an ambassador and consultant with the University of Florida athletics department.

Spurrier led South Carolina to its only SEC East title, three consecutive 11-win seasons and was 86-49 at the school. He coached 26 years in college at Duke, Florida and South Carolina, compiling a 228-89-2 record. He won the 1996 national championship as the Gators’ coach.