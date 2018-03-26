What Gamecocks early enrollees showed coaches in their first action at Williams-Brice

South Carolina's football team took the Williams-Brice Stadium field to scrimmage Saturday, giving a chance for some of the newest Gamecocks to get work in that environment without coaches on the field.
USC brought in 13 early enrollees this spring, and more than a few of them were getting work in the scrimmage. Will Muschamp didn't want to single out players, lest he forget anyone, but he did name a few first-year Gamecocks who stood out:
QB Dakereon Joyner (along with redshirt freshman QB Jay Urich): "You saw their athleticism continue to progress both of them in the throwing game."
RB Deshaun Fenwick: "Got a bunch of snaps."
DT Kingsley J.J. Enagbare: "Continues to improve and get better."
OL Hank Manos: "Playing both center and guard right now, for a high school senior coming in here."
OL Wyatt Campbell, OL Max Iyama: "Done some nice things."
WR Darius Rush: "Made some plays for us ... For a freshman, has come in and done some nice things."
DL Tyreek Johnson: "A guy that I've been very impressed with inside that's going to help our football team. He's going to be a really good football player soon. I was pleased to see his last couple days as the game continues to slow down for these guys."
Muschamp also mentioned defensive backs R.J. Roderick and Israel Mukuamu but didn't specify what they'd shown.
