Paul Finebaum liking Gamecocks after spring, sees Muschamp as 'a different coach'

Paul Finebaum sees big things coming for South Carolina.

The oft-controversial radio host said he caught USC’s spring game on a weekly appearance on WJOX-FM in Birmingham. and liked what the Gamecocks showed.

“I realize this is April 2, this is no time to start suggesting, hey watch out for this game, … but I still think Georgia fans will be concerned when they head to South Carolina on the second Saturday of the season,” Finebaum said. “Georgia will be a favorite, but that’s a dangerous game and I think if you look at South Carolina’s schedule, they have some opportunities for another nine-win season, maybe if they turned a game, possibly 10.”

Finebaum said the state of the SEC East contributes to that in some ways, as Florida and Tennessee remain unknowns with new coaches. He added it’s unusual when a home game against a team such as Georgia, last year’s national runner up and SEC champion, might only qualify as the second-most difficult on the slate (behind a visit to Clemson).

He also paid attention to South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and what’s changed from his problematic first head coaching stint in the conference.

“Muschamp is a different coach at South Carolina than he was at Florida,” He just doesn’t seem to be carrying all the burden of that position, and Florida is a very difficult job. He was loose.”

It helps to have a quarterback, and although Jake Bentley didn’t quite live up to some expectations, he did a solid job in his true sophomore season. He ended up with 2,794 passing yards, 18 scores and 12 interceptions in 13 games.

He posted a 15-of-25 day with 174 yards and two scores in the spring game.

“He looks good,” Finebaum said. “No surprise, Jake Bentley is one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC.”

The radio and SEC Network personality echoed sentiments of CBS’s Barrett Sallee, who spoke glowingly of USC’s skill talent. Finebaum also took a moment to speak highly of the Gamecocks faithful.

“Their fans are rabid and they take it very seriously,” Finebaum said. “They want back in the mainline action, and I really think Muschamp has recruited well enough to put them in that position.”

Later, on his SEC Network show, analyst Booger McFarland said the Gamecocks are in strong position to challenge the Gamecocks.