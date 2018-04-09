Quarterback Ryan Hilinski discusses how he thinks he'll fit it with the South Carolina Gamecocks in an interview with Phil Kornblut and the SportsTalk radio show. (247Sports photo) Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina QB commit announces selection to Under Armour All-America Game

By Ben Breiner

April 09, 2018 09:18 PM

South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski tweeted Monday night he was selected for the Under Armour All-America Game.

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound passer out of Orange Lutheran is a four-star prospect and the No. 308 player in the class of 2019 in the 247Composite rankings.

Last season, he threw for 3,749 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. That includes 538 yards in one game.

USC had four players in the game last year: offensive lineman Hank Manos, defensive back Jaycee Horn, linebacker Rosendo Louis and offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum, who was uncommitted at the time.

