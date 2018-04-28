Report: South Carolina defensive back won't be going far for shot with NFL squad

Chris Lammons didn't hear his name called in the NFL draft, but he didn't have to wait long and won't go far for his first chance in the NFL.
The South Carolina football defensive back will sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. He was a multi-year starter at several positions at USC.
Lammons started 37 games in his Gamecocks career, moving between cornerback, nickel and, as a senior, safety. He had 177 career tackles, 79 as a senior, and picked off three passes as a junior. His move to safety helped solidify a thin position in 2017.
He came to USC a four-star prospect out of Florida and grew from an up-and-down player into a steady presence for Will Muschamp's Gamecocks.
Comments