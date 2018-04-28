Pair of Gamecocks heading to New Orleans as undrafted free agents

Guard Cory Helms and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth probably squared off more than a few times across two years of South Carolina football practice.
They might get a few more chances at one another.
According to tweets from Helms and Stallworth's agent, both are headed to the New Orleans Saints as undrafted free agents. Hayden Hurst was the only Gamecock taken in the 2018 NFL draft.
Stallworth (6-foot-2, 312 pounds) started career 31 games, including all 26 in his final two seasons. He made 41 and 30 tackles his final two seasons, with 5 1/2 tackles for loss and 12 hurries. He was a key factor in USC's run defense.
Helms started 23 games at guard after transferring from Wake Forest. He is 6-foot-4, 309 pounds.
