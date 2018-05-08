South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp updates Gamecocks program situation, announces transfers of Aaron Thompson, Antoine Wilder. Ben Breiner
Where CBS ranks Will Muschamp among all power conference coaches

By Ben Breiner

May 08, 2018 03:11 PM

Will Muschamp oversaw South Carolina football making three-win jumps in each of his first two seasons.

But that only did so much to help him in the eyes of a group of writers from CBS Sports.

They ranked him 37th among 65 Power Five conference coaches, the same spot he was in last year. He's coming off a 9-4 season with the Gamecocks, only the seventh nine-win season in program history.

"The Gamecocks improved from six wins to nine in Muschamp's second season, but he doesn't move in our rankings," CBS's Tom Fornelli wrote. "My guess is that we aren't sure if the team really improved, or it just took advantage of an SEC East that was feeble outside of Georgia."

Muschamp came in sixth among SEC coaches. Nick Saban, Gus Malzahn, Dan Mullen, Kirby Smart and Jimbo Fisher were in the top 25, which won't be released until Wednesday. Other conference coaches ranked were:

46. Mark Stoops, Kentucky

50. Derek Mason, Vanderbilt

52. Chad Morris, Arkansas

55. Barry Odom, Missouri

56. Ed Orgeron, LSU

57. Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee

58. Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State

62. Matt Luke, Ole Miss

