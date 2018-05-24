Way-too-early betting odds for South Carolina's games with Clemson, Georgia

If South Carolina's 2018 football season can go from potentially good to potentially great, USC will have to pull an upset in one of the two biggest games on the slate.
And according early betting lines from book at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, the Gamecocks will be a double-digit underdog in both.
A list of "games of the year" has South Carolina as an 11-pound 'dog against the Bulldogs in Columbia and Clemson as a 19-point favorite when the Palmetto Bowl is played in the Upstate. USC was recently installed as a 30-plus point favorite in its opener.
The Gamecocks have lost four in a row to the Tigers, three of them by at least 18 points. USC lost the past two meetings with Georgia by 14 points each and has dropped four of five.
Some pundits have projected a possible 10-win regular season for the Gamecocks, as beyond the two big games, there's a lot of teams with new coaches on the slate. USC broke through with a 9-4 season last fall.
