Gamecocks commit rated one of the top players to come from South Carolina since 2002

The top five players read like royalty in the pantheon of South Carolina high school football: Jadeveon Clowney, DaQuan Bowers, Carlos Dunlap, A.J. Green, Marcus Lattimore.
The sixth, he hasn't written the story of his college career yet, but when he does, it'll be at South Carolina.
Longtime Rivals analyst Mike Farrell ranked the "Top 10 prospects from South Carolina of Rivals era," which runs back to 2002. The aforementioned quintet held the top five spots, up next, current Gamecocks commit Zacch Pickens.
"The jury is still out on how good Pickens can be, but through his junior season, he’s special," Farrell said. "He’s not only a very good pass rusher, but he’s excellent in stopping the run and disrupting plays in the backfield. He’s a very important commitment for South Carolina and should help recruiting a great deal in the 2019 class.
"He’s a bit far behind Clowney and Bowers at defensive end (and Xavier Thomas, who is categorized as Florida because he played for IMG) when it comes to pure talent, but this kid is still a special player."
The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder from T.L. Hanna High is ranked No. 1 in the state and 14th overall nationally by 247Sports composite rankings and is the No. 1 strongside defensive end for the class. He is No. 25 on ESPN’s Top 300 list for the class of 2019.
He had 72 tackles, with 14 tackles for loss and six sacks, last season.
The rest of the list was No. 7 Ricky Sapp (Clemson), No. 8. Derion Kendrick (currently at Clemson), No. 9 Cliff Matthews (South Carolina) and No. 10 Malliciah Goodman (Clemson).
