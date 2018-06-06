The play-calling HBC is back: Will Tim Tebow, Tajh Boyd follow?

Steve Spurrier is returning to the sidelines to coach the Orlando team of the Alliance of American Football league, and the man that set records as the head coach at Florida and South Carolina will be calling plays as well.
Spurrier was back in South Carolina on Wednesday speaking in Greenville as part of the legends series for the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame and said that he is excited to grab his clipboard and get back to calling plays.
The league will begin play in February of 2019.
“I’m going to try to coach just like I coached at Florida and most of the time at South Carolina, and all the time at Duke,” Spurrier said. “I want to get back to doing some things like we were very successful doing back in the 90s and in the 2000s.”
Spurrier is unsure of who his quarterback will be, but he said that he has had some former players at South Carolina, as well as some of their agents, reach out.
The Head Ball Coach has an idea for the type of talent the league will try to attract.
“We’ll take the players that didn’t make the NFL, and there’s plenty of quality players, as we all know, that might be out there playing,” Spurrier said. “Tajh Boyd might be there, who knows. Johnny Manziel, Tim Tebow. These guys are really outstanding players, and for some reason or another they’re not in the NFL.”
Spurrier has also heard from several coaches that are interested in joining his staff. He is not ready to announce any assistant coaches yet but said that there are plenty of interested candidates.
“Every coach that coached for a long time that they’re not coaching right now, they want to hook on with a team,” Spurrier said. “There’s plenty of coaches, just like there’s plenty of players, that I think that we can put a quality game on for the football fans.”
The first game of the first season will be February 9, 2019, with the championship being held the weekend of April 26-28.
Spurrier said that the plan is for the games to be at a quick pace with 30 seconds in between plays and totaling two-and-a-half hours. There will also be no kickoffs and no extra points. Teams must go for two after each touchdown.
There will be a draft for the league after NFL cuts are made this summer.
“We think we can put a quality product out there,” Spurrier said. “It’s going to be a little different. We think the fans will like it… I think it’s a good concept. It’ll be very competitive and should last a long time.”
