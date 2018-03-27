Steve Spurrier 'intrigued' by new professional football league

Former South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier is “intrigued” by a new professional football league that has approached him about coaching.
“There has been a little conversation,” Spurrier told The State on Tuesday. “I can say that, but that’s about all I can say thus far, but it is interesting.”
The Alliance of American Football expects to debut in February of 2019 and has a television contract with CBS Sports Network that includes some games on CBS. Former NFL executive Bill Polian is a co-founder of the league.
“I can’t say a lot about it right now,” Spurrier said. “I think it is intriguing because they have a TV deal with CBS. I think they are going to play 10 games over about four or five months. People come and do it, go back to their hometowns. It is interesting. I don’t know what’s going to happen yet.”
Spurrier declined to say whether the job he talked about was as a head coach or coordinator position.
“We will just have to see what falls out,” he said. “There has been some conversation. That’s all I need to say right now.”
Spurrier is the all-time winningest coach at both South Carolina and Florida. He was 86-49 at South Carolina from 2005-2015 and posted an SEC East title and three consecutive 11-win seasons with the Gamecocks. He currently serves as a consultant at Florida, where he won the 1966 Heisman Trophy as the Gators quarterback.
Steve and his wife, Jerri, live in Gainesville, Fla. The AAF will have eight teams but has not announced what cities will get teams.
