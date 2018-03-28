Here's who won't play in USC's spring game

Senior wide receiver Deebo Samuel is one of the players who won’t participate in the Gamecocks spring game on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium, but head coach Will Muschamp is fully confident in Samuel’s health for the fall.
“He’s done some things for us in the spring as far as the movement and running, but I haven’t put him in any contact situations,” Muschamp said Wednesday night on his “Carolina Calls” radio show. “I don’t think that’s the smartest thing. I know he’s a good football player. I know what he’s going to bring to our football team.”
Linebackers Bryson Allen-Williams (shoulder) and Sherrod Greene (ankle), safety Jaylin Dickerson (shoulder), running back Rico Dowdle (hamstring), offensive lineman Malik Young (ankle), cornerback Tayvn Jackson (hamstring) and wide receivers Randrecous Davis (groin) and Chad Terrell (knee) also will not play in the Garnet and Black game.
Defensive lineman Aaron Thompson (shoulder), safety Antoine Wilder (elbow), long-snapper Ben Asbury (ACL), defensive back Jamyest Williams (shoulder), linebacker Ernest Jones (back) and running back Lavonte Valentine (knee) have missed the entire spring and will not participate in the spring game.
Never miss a local story.
The game will kick off at noon and be televised on SEC Network. Admission is free and about 200 Gamecocks lettermen will participate in a flag football game on the field starting at 11 a.m. The gates will open at 10:30 a.m.
Free parking is available at the Key Road lot. The Fairgrounds lost and Gamecock Park will be open to the public for $10 parking.
Comments