Men’s basketball freshman Felder arrested, suspended indefinitely

South Carolina men’s basketball freshman Rakym Felder was in jail Sunday night after being arrested and charged with multiple crimes.
Felder was being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on six charges. He was booked for:
▪ Disorderly/public disorderly conduct
▪ Assault/simple assault and battery
▪ City level – resisting arrest
▪ City level – failure to stop on police command
▪ Traffic/pedestrian on controlled access highway
▪ Traffic/use of another’s or altered license or identification card
USC athletic department policy states that any student-athlete who is arrested is automatically suspended from all team activities until the matter is resolved. A team spokesperson said that coach Frank Martin is aware of the arrest and is continuing to gather information.
Felder, a 5-foot-10 guard from Brooklyn who played his freshman year of high-school ball in Indian Land, was a three-star prospect and one of eight newcomers Martin signed this season. The Gamecocks had a mass of attrition during the offseason after six players were arrested in March.
