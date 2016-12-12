Gamecocks can’t hold on against Seton Hall

Desi Rodriguez made a tiebreaking a layup with 11.6 seconds left, lifting Seton Hall over No. 16 South Carolina 67-64 in the Under Armour Reunion at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.
The Pirates went ahead when Rodriguez took an inbound pass from Khadeen Carrington and drove along the baseline for the layup. PJ Dozier then missed a 3-pointer for the Gamecocks, and Myles Powell knocked down one free throw for Seton Hall (8-2).
The Pirates trailed by nine early in the second half before rallying. Carrington led Seton Hall with 21 points after missing his first five shots.
Dozier scored 20 points for South Carolina (8-1), which shot 38.6 percent and was outscored 40-30 in the final 20 minutes.
“Hats off to Seton Hall. They’ve got some tough, tough dudes that don’t back down,” USC coach Frank Martin said. “They beat us to loose balls. They beat us on the glass. They beat us off the dribble. They beat us on every competitive play that you can imagine.”
USC was playing its second game without suspended leading scorer Sindarius Thornwell. The Gamecocks got a boost from backup point guard Hassani Gravett, who scored 11 and was active on each end of the floor. Senior Duane Notice scored four points on 1-of-10 shooting after scoring 27 in his last game.
Seton Hall led 64-60 on a free throw by Rodriguez with 1:49 left. The Gamecocks tied it at 64 on two free throws by Justin McKie with 34.3 seconds left.
The Pirates then called a timeout, setting up Carrington’s pass in to Rodriguez.
BIG PICTURE
Seton Hall: Free throws had proven difficult for Seton Hall at times. The Pirates entered Monday making 61 percent of their attempts but hit enough to stay within striking distance during the first half. A 15-of-25 showing in the second half nearly cost them.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks held an opponent under 40 percent shooting for the seventh time in nine games, but their lack of consistent offense down the stretch was their undoing.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Seton Hall: The unranked Pirates may get some consideration for the AP Top 25 next week thanks to a big win on a big stage.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks moved up three spots to No. 16 earlier Monday, their highest ranking since ending 1997-98 at No. 14. They’ll likely slip back with the loss.
UP NEXT
South Carolina visits South Florida on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
SOUTH CAROLINA (8-1)
Kotsar 2-6 0-0 4, Silva 3-5 5-8 11, Dozier 9-19 1-3 20, McKie 3-6 2-2 9, Notice 1-10 1-4 4, Holliman 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 1-5 3-4 5, Gueye 0-0 0-0 0, Gravett 3-6 3-4 11, Felder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 15-25 64.
SETON HALL (8-2)
Delgado 4-9 5-11 13, Sanogo 0-1 2-2 2, Rodriguez 5-9 6-8 16, Carrington 5-18 9-10 21, Jones 0-4 2-2 2, Nzei 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 4-12 2-3 11. Totals 19-55 26-36 67.
Halftime: South Carolina 34-27.
3-Point Goals: South Carolina 5-15 (Gravett 2-5, McKie 1-1, Dozier 1-4, Notice 1-5), Seton Hall 3-12 (Carrington 2-6, Powell 1-6). Fouled Out: Silva. Rebounds: South Carolina 31 (Silva 8), Seton Hall 38 (Delgado, Sanogo 12). Assists: South Carolina 6 (Dozier 3), Seton Hall 6 (Jones 3). Total Fouls: South Carolina 23, Seton Hall 18.
